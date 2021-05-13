Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 147,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,495. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

