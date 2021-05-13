Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €19.27 ($22.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.32. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €19.97 ($23.49).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

