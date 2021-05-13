Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.84 ($24.52).

DTE stock opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.33.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

