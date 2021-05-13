Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €42.50 ($50.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.99. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

