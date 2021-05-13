Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60.

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00.

MDB opened at $251.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.66 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

