Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $31.50

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by Zacks Investment Research to $31.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

