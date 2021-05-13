Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.63).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,298.50 ($43.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,977.76.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

