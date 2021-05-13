Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £130.32 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, for a total transaction of £118.60 ($154.95).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,298.50 ($43.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £77.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,977.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.