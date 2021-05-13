Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DGII. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $588.38 million, a PE ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

