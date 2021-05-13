Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

