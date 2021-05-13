Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.79 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,471,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

