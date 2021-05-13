Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 78,938 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $221,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

