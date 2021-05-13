Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $229,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Shares of PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

