Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,789,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Air Lease worth $257,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

