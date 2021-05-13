Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Kansas City Southern worth $262,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $305.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.93. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $309.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

