Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $239,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

