Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $223,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

