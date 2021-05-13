Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 129,961 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.28% of Penske Automotive Group worth $251,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 172,183 shares in the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

