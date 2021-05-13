Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,304 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.13% of The Timken worth $242,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Timken by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,024 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

