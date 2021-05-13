Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,733. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.