Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,582. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $78.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

