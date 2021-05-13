Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UFS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UFS raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 31,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Domtar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

