DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 3.9% Higher

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.07. 84,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,456,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

