Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$29.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

DRM stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.49. 114,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,149. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.21. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$14.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

