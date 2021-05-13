Duane Nash Acquires 4,000 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,018. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $292.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

