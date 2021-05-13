DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.