Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DYNDF. CIBC began coverage on Dye & Durham in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

DYNDF traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

