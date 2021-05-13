DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTGF stock remained flat at $$88.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.