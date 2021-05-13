e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

ELF stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

