Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

