East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada Sells 946 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rudolph Estrada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84.

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.21 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.