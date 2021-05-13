Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea Sells 14,028 Shares

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lucian Boldea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.