Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz Sells 14,254 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ETN opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

