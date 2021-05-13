EBCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $3.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00084695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.36 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00068428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061001 BTC.

EBCoin Coin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

EBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.