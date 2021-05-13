ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

