Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Up 5.1%

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.56. 3,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECHO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.50 million, a PE ratio of 141.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

