EchoLink Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.86 million and $279,941.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.40 or 0.01077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00111964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061079 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

