Edgewell Personal Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 591% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

