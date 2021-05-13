eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. eGain updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $318.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Get eGain alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.