EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $20.60. EHang shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 28,285 shares.

EH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

