Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Increased to Buy at G.Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

