Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.29.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.13. 2,322,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,681. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.