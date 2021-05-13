Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELEEF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.93.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

