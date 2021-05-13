Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

EFN stock opened at C$13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$7.91 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

