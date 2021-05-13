Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $202,376.65 and $581.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.10 or 0.07679840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00178571 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,807,479 coins and its circulating supply is 44,756,148 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

