Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,105 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

