Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

