Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

