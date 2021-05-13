Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

