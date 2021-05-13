Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.91.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $269.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

